Port Mourant Oil and Gas training College should have limited chemicals stored on site – Project summary

Kaieteur News – When operational, Guyana’s first state-of-the-art oil and gas training facility at the Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC), should have limited hazardous materials stored at the US$100M facility located at Port Mourant, Berbice, Region Six, location.

The aforementioned is documented in the project summary, which was published on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website. According to the document, the project is part of a much larger development plan which will eventually see the establishment of several supporting facilities within a total area of 18.433 acres of land. The development will feature the Hospitality and Tourism Institute (HTTI), the Oil and Gas Training College and the Port Mourant Training College will be located on the same plot of land on separate tracts.

The GTTC is intended to prepare personnel for industry-level training equivalent to that of the rest of the Caribbean Region, to enable access to opportunities at technical and supervisory level positions in the oil and gas sector and hospitality and accommodation sector to utilize the skills acquired in the more mature regional market.

The institute is seen as a necessity for the development of advanced skills in both sectors, for building supervisory and management level capacity, and even as preparation for higher education degrees. Personnel trained will contribute to filling current and emergent gaps in the growing tourism and hospitality and oil and gas sector.

Notably, while the buildings will include dormitories for both students and tutors, a versatile dining hall, classrooms, administrative offices, workshops, and. a guardhouse; they will also have an operation and storage facilities. According to the document, fuel and lubricants are classified as hazardous materials and require special consideration in their transportation, storage and handling.

It was stated, “Improper management of these materials can result in spills and leakage which can contaminate soil and water resources or even result in fires.”

However, it was stated that given the works to be conducted during the construction of the GTTC, it is not expected that there will be the need for significant amount of fuel and therefore fuel storage onsite should be limited.

Nevertheless, it was stated that the several measures should be implemented during both the construction and operational phases to ensure the likelihood of contamination of soil or water from spillages or leakages as well as risks of a fire are minimised. Those measures include, all fuel, lubricants, waste oil and empty fuel containers being stored within a contained designated area which should be impervious; Significant amount of fuel should not be stored onsite but should be brought as required. This will eliminate the need for extensive storage facilities and reduce the risk of contamination from spills and leaks; employees should be properly trained in handling of fuel and in refuelling practices. Spill kits should be made available to contain and clean up any spillages occurring. The kits should be placed in strategic locations that are easily accessible; fuel storage areas should have the necessary warning/caution signs in place including ‘No Smoking’ and ‘Flammable Area’; fuel storage areas should be sited at a safe distance from any drain, offices and work areas.

All fuel storage containers should be adequately labelled; all used oil and grease should be collected and disposed of appropriately and storage areas should be checked daily for leaks. Leaks should be immediately reported and corrected.

Moreover, as it relates to waste management, it was stated that based on the impacts identified, the project will generate waste in both the construction and operation phases, which, if not managed properly, can result in soil and water contamination, contribute to ill health, and affect the aesthetic of the general area.

“Waste piles often present an eyesore and can affect the aesthetic of any environment. The improper disposal of waste, especially kitchen and food waste can result in odour and attraction of vermin. Waste to be generated includes domestic garbage, which usually consists of a mix of bottles, bags, cans, boxes, plant residues, excess food and kitchen scraps and old clothing and paper. These will mainly be generated by construction staff daily” it was stated.

The document explained that liquid waste will also be generated including sewage waste and wastewater from washing. Hazardous waste to be generated includes waste oil, filters and oil containers which if not properly managed can result in water and soil contamination. Construction waste is also expected to be generated in large quantities and would include wood, form boards, cut steel, broken concrete, etc. Materials which could be reused can be given to persons from the communities if requested or be transported back to the contractors’ head offices.

Moreover, it was stated that Guyana has seen an increasing number of visitors since 2015 and this is expected to further increase in the coming years as the economy expands, fuelled by offshore oil and gas operations.

ExxonMobil’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has already published a Request for Information (RFI), noting that is seeking qualified companies capable of constructing the training college. In December 2021, while delivering remarks after his site visit to the Berbice Deepwater Port, President Irfaan Ali made the revelation that the Port Mourant Training Centre would be transformed into the country’s National Oil and Gas Institute.

He cited the quality of the craftsmen that the centre has produced throughout the years, many of whom excelled outside of Guyana and with its drive for excellence; he indicated that it would be the perfect location to have the transformation area of study. In the Request for Information (RFI) published by EEPGL on Wednesday on the Ministry of Natural Resources website, it was outlined that the project’s scope of work encompasses a multitude of aspects aimed at creating a comprehensive learning environment.