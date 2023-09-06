Pensioner dies after bike collides with car

Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 70-year-old man was on Tuesday morning killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Beersain Udho. According to the police, the motorcar was driven by Philbert Alves, 63, of Mahaicony. He was proceeding west along the southern side of Zealand Public Road, and the motorcycle driven by Udho of Lot 15 Huntley Mahaicony, ECD was riding in the same direction behind the vehicle.
The driver of the motorcar, police said slowed down and then turned north, and in the process of turning, the motorcyclist collided with the right-side front door of the motorcar. As a result of the collision, Udho received injuries on his body. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing.
