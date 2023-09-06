Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pensioner dies after bike collides with car

Sep 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 70-year-old man was on Tuesday morning killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Beersain Udho. According to the police, the motorcar was driven by Philbert Alves, 63, of Mahaicony. He was proceeding west along the southern side of Zealand Public Road, and the motorcycle driven by Udho of Lot 15 Huntley Mahaicony, ECD was riding in the same direction behind the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcar, police said slowed down and then turned north, and in the process of turning, the motorcyclist collided with the right-side front door of the motorcar. As a result of the collision, Udho received injuries on his body. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 04, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon clapping the real 6 in ayuh, while ayuh clapping fuh 6 in the cricket ground.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Sep 06, 2023

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a dominant six wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight...
Read More
Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over TKR

Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over

Sep 06, 2023

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

Sep 06, 2023

Guyana confident of doing well as competition lifts off today in Peru

Guyana confident of doing well as competition...

Sep 06, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

Sep 06, 2023

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in final

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in...

Sep 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]