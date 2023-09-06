Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Patients muss have patience

Sep 06, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nowadays when yuh sick and gat to be rushed to a public hospital, de first thing dat does greet yuh is not de Emergency Room. Not, before yuh get to de Emergency Room, yuh gat to go in de Waiting Room where you are told to “sit on de bench and wait.”

It don’t matter if yuh eyes falling out, yuh hand hanging from its sockets, yuh gat to sit and wait yuh turn. And yuh know when yuh anxious, time does crawl and a ten minutes does feel like an hour.

And when yuh just about to give up and ask yuh family fuh call a raffle so yuh could go to a private hospital. Yuh name does get call. Yuh see de doctor and he seh how he need some tests done.

So dem dispatch yuh to de laboratory. Only to be told, “”Please come back tomorrow!” It’s like a plot twist in a suspense thriller – unexpected and downright frustrating.

So, you follow orders and come back, ready for another round of the waiting game. But guess what? You ain’t alone this time; you’ve got an army of patients, each with their own tales of woe and more time to kill than a sloth on vacation.

In the end, my pals, if there’s one lesson to take from this public hospital experience. It is this: patience ain’t just a virtue; it’s a survival skill. So, next time you’re stuck in the waitin’ room of a public hospital, remember, you ain’t just a patient; you are the latest experiment which is testing people’s patience!

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 04, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon clapping the real 6 in ayuh, while ayuh clapping fuh 6 in the cricket ground.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Sep 06, 2023

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a dominant six wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight...
Read More
Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over TKR

Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over

Sep 06, 2023

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

Sep 06, 2023

Guyana confident of doing well as competition lifts off today in Peru

Guyana confident of doing well as competition...

Sep 06, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

Sep 06, 2023

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in final

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in...

Sep 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]