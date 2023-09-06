Patients muss have patience

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nowadays when yuh sick and gat to be rushed to a public hospital, de first thing dat does greet yuh is not de Emergency Room. Not, before yuh get to de Emergency Room, yuh gat to go in de Waiting Room where you are told to “sit on de bench and wait.”

It don’t matter if yuh eyes falling out, yuh hand hanging from its sockets, yuh gat to sit and wait yuh turn. And yuh know when yuh anxious, time does crawl and a ten minutes does feel like an hour.

And when yuh just about to give up and ask yuh family fuh call a raffle so yuh could go to a private hospital. Yuh name does get call. Yuh see de doctor and he seh how he need some tests done.

So dem dispatch yuh to de laboratory. Only to be told, “”Please come back tomorrow!” It’s like a plot twist in a suspense thriller – unexpected and downright frustrating.

So, you follow orders and come back, ready for another round of the waiting game. But guess what? You ain’t alone this time; you’ve got an army of patients, each with their own tales of woe and more time to kill than a sloth on vacation.

In the end, my pals, if there’s one lesson to take from this public hospital experience. It is this: patience ain’t just a virtue; it’s a survival skill. So, next time you’re stuck in the waitin’ room of a public hospital, remember, you ain’t just a patient; you are the latest experiment which is testing people’s patience!

Talk Half! Leff Half!