H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – THE SIMPLEST OF CHALLENGES FOR FELLOW CITIZENS

Kaieteur News – Amid the endless noise and clashes going on in today’s Guyana, I put the simplest of invitations before by my fellow Guyanese. Because it is so familiar to most if not all of us from everyday experience in life, this does not even amount to what qualifies as a challenge in most senses of the word. I present a scenario, then step back, and leave my fellow citizens to be the judge. Since Guyana is such a place of intense interest these days, this invitation, challenge, scenario is open to those who are not Guyanese, but are here to do business in this country.

There is an arrangement between two men or women for some agreed upon matter to be delivered, some performance specific or otherwise to take place. I believe that in place of a soft word such as arrangement, other words such as understanding, or expectation, or compact, or promise, or commitment, or obligation could just as easily be substituted. This is what has to be delivered by one side or the other, for there is something that connects the two citizens in common anticipation. It could be the simplicity of a handshake; or what has been a long-established pattern that has gained traction in tradition or among men; or what has the power of a document. This is the first phase using the context of real life involving real people with real appreciation of how men and women fulfill their sides of a bargain that bind together. It is neither abstraction, nor is it some far out construction, but what is known and accepted by those who engage in daily interaction, be they for commerce, or be they for things personal in any stream of activity. But it is what is due, can be demanded, must be delivered.

When the time comes for delivery of the promise, there occurs a series of actions by one party to the arrangement over a span of time. Depending on one’s perspective, the series of actions can be described as either escalating or deteriorating. It goes like this. First, the man is all smiles and promises -there was a bit of a hiccup, but do not worry, all will be taken care of, everything is in good hands. Then, instead of hiccup, difficulties have been encountered, and it is a time of hardship, but obligation(s) will be fulfilled. Next, this is followed by either verbal evasion or physical absence. In sum as what was to be delivered or fulfilled remains unresolved, a wall has been erected and the curtains drawn.

Somebody is welshing or reneging, failing to holdup his or her side of the arrangement. The Americans call it a deal; an ancient Britisher mentioned something about a compact. Now, as also from real life, what started as a friendly and reciprocally warm relationship has degraded to the furious and chilly. There is more than a sense of disappointment. There is a sense of betrayal. But I am still not done yet in laying out this canvas, and sketching it to the natural conclusion.

Where matters really dive into the pits, or fall apart, is when the aggressive and hostile, as well as the virulent and vicious, all come into play. This is from the side of the one who has failed on every count. Failed at obligation. Failed with time extended. Failed with repeated opportunity given. Failed to grasp at retrieving honor. Failed to make good over and over. Failed even when in the interests of loyalty or other connection, there was overlooking, and a clean, fresh page opened. Despite all of this, or because of it, there is repetition of prior falling down.

To my fellow Guyanese, I now table a couple of simple, straightforward questions. I am still in real life experiences at a personal level, so keep that mind. Would there still be trust in that relationship? Could there still be trust and comfort after the absence of honesty and truth? What kind of madness could take over the aggrieved person or party in this extract from life after all the vitriol and ugliness that flowed? Why should there be any of this, for any reason, at any time, when all that is asked for is the kind of integrity and ethics that should have prevailed between two men or women vanished from one side? In a nutshell, Guyanese have a word that covers such situation: he is a man (the defaulter) without principle. It is old-fashioned, but principle is timeless, and its power lives in its hallowed profoundness.

I have had to deal with situations like these. They have never been easy to manage, but they must be, if only for one’s sanity, own integrity. It is my belief that the standards which apply between any two citizens in the trenches of life, should also prevail everywhere else. From trenches to towers. From the bond between two to that which binds two million (or any other number). Now, whoever wants to make whatever connection or extrapolation or conclusion, that is their right and their duty. I stand where I am very quietly, without any malice or anger, and say that this is what should be, and what ought not to be.

