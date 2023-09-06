Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to build US$161M state-of-the-art hospital in New Amsterdam

Sep 06, 2023 News

– psychiatric hospital at Canje to be closed – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – New Amsterdam, Region Six will soon see the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital to the tune of US$161 million.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who on Sunday at a conference said that just recently they have completed the signing of a contract for the new hospital. Speaking to a gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Anthony said, “This [hospital] would be at the same level like the paediatric one we are developing and this would have approximately 220 beds, with five operating theaters and a cardiac suite as well.”

In addition, he said the new hospital at New Amsterdam will have a section that they will be doing training for doctors, nurses and other health workers. There will also be a section for psychiatric patients. “Based on the new legislation that we passed last year, we no longer want to keep psychiatric patients for long periods in institution, the new way of treating psychiatric patients is when they have an acute episode and so the new facilities would have a total of 120 beds for acute patients,” he stated on Sunday.

The minister added that they would soon be closing the Psychiatric Hospital at New Amsterdam, and noted that the facilities in that area have been built around 1969 so it has outlived its time.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) back in June, Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan had mentioned that a newly constructed hospital in New Amsterdam will be furnished with cutting-edge technology, enabling the provision of critical medical procedures, including open heart, kidney transplant, and pancreatic surgeries, which are currently unavailable at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital. Stating that the facility would be a three-storey facility, the Chairman explained that the construction of the multi-million medical centre is expected to begin later this year into 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 04, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon clapping the real 6 in ayuh, while ayuh clapping fuh 6 in the cricket ground.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Amazon Warriors return to top of the table with derby victory

Sep 06, 2023

CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a dominant six wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight...
Read More
Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over TKR

Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over

Sep 06, 2023

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

GCC seeking to embrace a new era of sports

Sep 06, 2023

Guyana confident of doing well as competition lifts off today in Peru

Guyana confident of doing well as competition...

Sep 06, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

New Doctor’s Clinic gives Norman a new ride

Sep 06, 2023

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in final

Nanan, Beaton and company help DCC to huge win in...

Sep 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]