Govt. to build US$161M state-of-the-art hospital in New Amsterdam

– psychiatric hospital at Canje to be closed – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – New Amsterdam, Region Six will soon see the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital to the tune of US$161 million.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who on Sunday at a conference said that just recently they have completed the signing of a contract for the new hospital. Speaking to a gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Anthony said, “This [hospital] would be at the same level like the paediatric one we are developing and this would have approximately 220 beds, with five operating theaters and a cardiac suite as well.”

In addition, he said the new hospital at New Amsterdam will have a section that they will be doing training for doctors, nurses and other health workers. There will also be a section for psychiatric patients. “Based on the new legislation that we passed last year, we no longer want to keep psychiatric patients for long periods in institution, the new way of treating psychiatric patients is when they have an acute episode and so the new facilities would have a total of 120 beds for acute patients,” he stated on Sunday.

The minister added that they would soon be closing the Psychiatric Hospital at New Amsterdam, and noted that the facilities in that area have been built around 1969 so it has outlived its time.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) back in June, Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan had mentioned that a newly constructed hospital in New Amsterdam will be furnished with cutting-edge technology, enabling the provision of critical medical procedures, including open heart, kidney transplant, and pancreatic surgeries, which are currently unavailable at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital. Stating that the facility would be a three-storey facility, the Chairman explained that the construction of the multi-million medical centre is expected to begin later this year into 2024.