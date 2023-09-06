Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Edghill slams ‘reckless’ drivers as fatalities climb

Sep 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – With fatal accidents skyrocketing here, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill said there is a level of irresponsibility that is practised by many drivers and “one has to wonder if this is the cost of development.”

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has revealed that from January 1 to August 28, 2023, a total of 109 persons lost their lives in 91 accidents. For the same period in 2022, there were 62 fatal accidents, which resulted in 68 deaths. Edghill in a statement reminded that that while the country’s road infrastructural programme is extensive, citizens, are the country’s greatest assets.

Edghill said his ministry has noticed an increasingly alarming trend of excessive speeding and reckless driving on the nation’s roadways – a practice that must never be condoned in a civilised society. The minister said in the last few weeks, persons younger and older, males and females, have lost their lives on the roads due to accidents reportedly caused by speeding, coupled with alcohol consumption in some instances.

“Therefore, all of us have a responsibility to ensure the roadways are safe through correct and lawful use. We must practice safety first,” the minister stated. He added that the government’s transformative agenda includes expanding main roads and other essential infrastructure to accommodate growth in population and vehicle traffic. “This is to accommodate the economic advancement of the country and equally ensure the safety of every citizen and visitor. I plead with you to avoid the temptation of speed chasing and drag racing on the roads.” “Yes, laws will be enforced, but the responsibility of practising what is lawful lies with all of us.  Additionally, with these accidents, the ministry has taken note of the increased destruction of public property and warns that stricter fines and penalties will be introduced to curb this. In the case of reckless driving, these drivers will be held responsible and made to pay the cost of replacement and or repairs. As the Minister of Public Works, I join with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, in urging the police to launch an expansive road safety campaign throughout the country to tackle the root causes of this problem,” Edghill added.

