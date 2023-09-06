Bodies of quarry workers found floating while boat drifts

Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The bodies of two missing quarry workers were on Tuesday found floating in the Essequibo River, Region Seven hours after their boat was spotted drifting with outboard engine still on.
Police identified the dead men as: Vijai Lallmoni and Solendra Bookmohan, both employees of the St. Mary’s Quarry. The men had disappeared after leaving the quarry mine for Bartica in speedboat powered by 40HP outboard engine.
Lallmoni’s wife, Rozana Lallmoni is a cook at the quarry and she told police that the men left on Monday to purchase supplies for the kitchen at Bartica. Sometime later Rozana received word that the boat was drifting in the river. She immediately went to an area in the river called Sachrilla Bay and found the boat adrift, with the engine idling and no sign of her husband and his co-worker.
After calls to their cellular phones went unanswered, Rozana visited the Bartica Police Station around 19:45hrs on Monday and reported them missing. Ranks were sent to the location where the boat was and a party was formed to search for them but they were not found. The search reportedly continued until their bodies were found around 11:00hrs on Monday floating in the Essequibo River. Lallmoni’s body was found floating face down in the vicinity of Agatash Village about 20 feet from the western shore of the Essequibo River. His co-worker’s body was also found floating in the vicinity of Puerto Rima and some 300 feet from the western shore. Police believe that the men might have drowned and are presently awaiting an autopsy to confirm their theory.
Investigations are ongoing.
Exxon clapping the real 6 in ayuh, while ayuh clapping fuh 6 in the cricket ground.
