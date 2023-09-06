Biker dies after crashing into truck while overtaking car

Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he crashed into a truck along the Kendall Public Road, Berbice, Region 6 on Tuesday.
Dead is Ajay Ramchand of Lot 29 Ramphal Street, Nigg Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred at around 09:45hrs and involved motor lorry GAC 9627 driven by Leroy Jacobs, a 48-year-old of New Amsterdam, Berbice and motorcycle #CK 5854, owned and driven by Ajay Ramchand.
Reports are that the lorry was heading east along the northern drive lane of the Kendall Public Road at a rate of 65 kmph while Ramchand was proceeding in the opposite direction on his motorcycle. Ramchand while overtaking a car, crashed head into the lorry.
The motorcycle burst into flames upon impact and Ramchand was flung some distance away. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.
His body is at the New Amsterdam Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The lorry driver is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation. Meanwhile, Ramchand was described by his father Jeenarine Ramchand as a loving son who was well-known around the community. The deceased worked as a truck driver with his father who is a contractor in Region 6.
Exxon clapping the real 6 in ayuh, while ayuh clapping fuh 6 in the cricket ground.
Sep 06, 2023CPL – Guyana Amazon Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with a dominant six wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight...
Sep 06, 2023
Sep 06, 2023
Sep 06, 2023
Sep 06, 2023
Sep 06, 2023
Kaieteur News – From the moment Bharrat Jagdeo took over the Presidency of this country, the economy began to flutter.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]