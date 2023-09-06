Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Biker dies after crashing into truck while overtaking car

Sep 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he crashed into a truck along the Kendall Public Road, Berbice, Region 6 on Tuesday.

Dead - Ajay Ramchand

Dead – Ajay Ramchand

The dragline that toppled from the truck

The dragline that toppled from the truck

Dead is Ajay Ramchand of Lot 29 Ramphal Street, Nigg Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the accident occurred at around 09:45hrs and involved motor lorry GAC 9627 driven by Leroy Jacobs, a 48-year-old of New Amsterdam, Berbice and motorcycle #CK 5854, owned and driven by Ajay Ramchand.

Reports are that the lorry was heading east along the northern drive lane of the Kendall Public Road at a rate of 65 kmph while Ramchand was proceeding in the opposite direction on his motorcycle. Ramchand while overtaking a car, crashed head into the lorry.

The mangled motorcycle, owned and driven by Ramchand

The mangled motorcycle, owned and driven by Ramchand

The motorcycle burst into flames upon impact and Ramchand was flung some distance away. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body is at the New Amsterdam Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The lorry driver is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation. Meanwhile, Ramchand was described by his father Jeenarine Ramchand as a loving son who was well-known around the community. The deceased worked as a truck driver with his father who is a contractor in Region 6.

