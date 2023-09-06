Latest update September 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Amazon Warriors claim first 2023 WCPL win over TKR

Sep 06, 2023 Sports

CPL – The Guyana Amazon Warriors found their first win at the third time of asking in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) against the Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

In the WCPL’s first game outside of Barbados in 2023, the Amazon Warriors recorded their first win with a 21-run victory against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Warriors won their third consecutive toss and chose to bat, also for the third time. As has been the pattern for them this season, a strong PowerPlay set them up early on. A fall from 106/2 to 132 all out set them back late in their innings.

In the Knight Riders reply, the run rate was always an issue and after Deandra Dottin’s resilient fight came to an end in the 17th over, the match was too far a stretch for the hosts.

Bowler Karishma Ramharack rues a close call during the action against Trinbago Knoght Riders. (CPL)

Sophie Devine continued her good form in this year’s WCPL with another 48 added to her run tally for the visitors leaving more pressure on captain Stefanie Taylor at 92/2 to kick-on with under eight overs left.

Taylor supported with a 29-ball 32 before a tumble of late wickets, including a stunning one-handed catch from Mignon du Preez to dismiss former international teammate Shabnim Ismail, left the Warriors short of where they would have wanted to be.

Anisa Mohammed showed her experience late on along with Marie Kelly, both off-spinners picking up four wickets apiece.

Sophie Devine was again among the runs for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. (CPL)

After being bowled out for 73 in their first match, the Knight Riders were looking for a bounce back with the return of Dottin to their batting lineup.

Kelly started positively before being stumped for a run-a-ball 16, from then on only Kycia Knight and the captain, Dottin, could produce any fightback as wickets fell too frequently.

With Dottin still at the crease with six boundaries to her name with 35 needed from 20 balls, the Knight Riders still had an outside chance of clinching two points before she was outdone by a Devine short ball.

