U.S. Army, GDF conduct training exercise 

Kaieteur News – A team from the United States Army’s 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) is in Guyana, working alongside the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to increase integrating readiness at the tactical and operational levels.
The 1st SFAB is a specialized unit of the U.S. Army established to advise and assist partner nations. It is renowned for its proficiency in training, advising, assisting, and enabling foreign security forces.
In a statement, the United States Embassy in Guyana said, “The exercise will involve strategic planning sessions and processes to enhance both countries’ military readiness and capabilities to respond to various security threats. Both the U.S. and Guyana’s defense forces will share expertise, tactics, and strategies – ensuring that lessons learned are mutually beneficial.”
Additionally, Maj. Gabriela S. Thompson, U.S. Army South spokesperson said, “The 1st SFAB’s rotation in Guyana shows our commitment to our regional partners.”
“The U.S. and Guyana have a longstanding, transparent history of supporting each other in response to common security challenges and threats in the hemisphere,” Maj. Thompson stated.
Joint readiness allows regional partners to respond to contingencies and conduct security cooperation operations to strengthen regional security and counter transnational threats.
The United States has an enduring promise and commitment to the strengthening of partnerships, training of security and defense forces, and respect for human and fundamental rights.
