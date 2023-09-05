Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

U.S. Army, GDF conduct training exercise 

Sep 05, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A team from the United States Army’s 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) is in Guyana, working alongside the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to increase integrating readiness at the tactical and operational levels.

The 1st SFAB is a specialized unit of the U.S. Army established to advise and assist partner nations. It is renowned for its proficiency in training, advising, assisting, and enabling foreign security forces.

In a statement, the United States Embassy in Guyana said, “The exercise will involve strategic planning sessions and processes to enhance both countries’ military readiness and capabilities to respond to various security threats. Both the U.S. and Guyana’s defense forces will share expertise, tactics, and strategies – ensuring that lessons learned are mutually beneficial.”

Additionally, Maj. Gabriela S. Thompson, U.S. Army South spokesperson said, “The 1st SFAB’s rotation in Guyana shows our commitment to our regional partners.”

“The U.S. and Guyana have a longstanding, transparent history of supporting each other in response to common security challenges and threats in the hemisphere,” Maj. Thompson stated.

Joint readiness allows regional partners to respond to contingencies and conduct security cooperation operations to strengthen regional security and counter transnational threats.

The United States has an enduring promise and commitment to the strengthening of partnerships, training of security and defense forces, and respect for human and fundamental rights.

For more information about the 1st SFAB and their missions, please visit Security Force Assistance Brigades (army.mil)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 04, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON EATING OUT ALL OUR FOOD!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Block 22 Flames and Aroaima Basketball Academy star in Tuschen’s Basketball Jamboree

Block 22 Flames and Aroaima Basketball Academy star in Tuschen’s...

Sep 05, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive...
Read More
Gauff ends Wozniacki run to reach US Open last eight

Gauff ends Wozniacki run to reach US Open last...

Sep 05, 2023

Cornwall carnage at Kensington Oval

Cornwall carnage at Kensington Oval

Sep 05, 2023

Belgrave propels Stabroek Eagles to 47-point win over U-Up Stars, as Kobras and Ravens record comfortable victories in 2023 One Guyana Basketball League

Belgrave propels Stabroek Eagles to 47-point win...

Sep 05, 2023

GBA selects 5-member team for Pan Am Games in Chile

GBA selects 5-member team for Pan Am Games in...

Sep 05, 2023

“Golden Jaguars gives back”

“Golden Jaguars gives back”

Sep 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]