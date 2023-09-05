Two charged for armed robbery at Lusignan supermarket

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Jamal Seymour, a carpenter, of Lot 176 Campbell and Sussex Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown and Ryan Goodluck, a 29-year-old vendor of Lot 928 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), were on Monday charged for August 28, 2023 armed robbery carried out on a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The duo was charged with the offence of Robbery Under Arms, Contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

They appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge was read to them and they both pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Liverpool placed the defendants on $150,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2023.

Notably, the police prosecutor made objections to bail being granted to Seymour and Goodluck on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and the prevalence.

The prosecutor also cited that the defendants do not live on the East Coast nor have any social activities or ties there. It was noted too that there was video and confession evidence and that the accused were previously charged with a matter pending at Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

However, the magistrate told the prosecutor that those were not enough grounds and granted bail to the two accused.

According to reports, on Tuesday, four gunmen invaded a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, and robbed two Chinese cashiers of cash and phone cards.

Police said that the four suspects arrived in front of the building on two Honda XR motorcycles – one red and one black.

Two of the suspects ran into the building and held both cashiers at gunpoint. Footage showed that one of the gunmen posed as a customer requesting a pack of cigarettes from the cashier. As the woman placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man pulled out a gun from his pants waist and “stick her up”.

The cashier tried to save some of the money while the bandit made his way behind the counter by throwing them into a garbage bag, but he was too quick.

She had to drop the bag and put her hands up as the bandit grabbed cash and phone cards from the cash register and shoved them in his pants pocket and crotch.

While he was robbing that cashier, his accomplice was robbing the other one. The remaining bandits were on the lookout. The suspects then ran back to their motorcycles and rode away in a southern direction along the East Coast Highway.

Moreover, in September 2022, Goodluck was among six charged for the $13.4 Million heist at GTT store at Giftland Mall on September 8, 2023.

Goodluck, and Andrea Dover, 25, a cleaner of Lot 616 D Field Sophia, Priecy Roberts, 30, a businessman of Lot 22 Tucville, Georgetown, Ashley Mansfield, 27, a cleaner of Lot 100 Victoria Road, Plaisance, ECD, Jamal Haley, 24, a labourer of Lot 461 D Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and Osman Brummell, 39, a vendor of Lot 63 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust were all remanded to prison when they made their first court appearance.