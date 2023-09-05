Teen handyman arrested for possession of illegal firearm

Kaieteur News – An eighteen-year-old handyman was on Monday arrested by police for the possession of an illegal firearm.

According to police, at around 03:29 hrs, ranks acting on information, visited Nicola Sports Bar at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), where the suspect was contacted.

Ranks then conducted a search on him and a suspected firearm with no ammunition was found in his pants pocket. The handyman was told of the allegation, arrested and escorted to Lenora Police Station with the suspected firearm. He remains in custody assisting with investigations.