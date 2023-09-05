President donates to rehabilitation of Convalescent Home

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, a Paul Harris fellow of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, on Monday donated $2.5M towards the Rotary Club of Georgetown’s restoration project for the Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home.

The Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home holds a special place in the hearts of many, serving as a haven for children recovering from malnourishment, abuse, and neglect.

The Convalescent Home which was built by the Rotary Club of Georgetown and the Red Cross through fund raising efforts, opened in 1980. It is a community outreach program that provides residential care and support for children from ages five and under. The Home aims to promote children’s safety, welfare and the goal of family reintegration or fostering/adoption.

However, given that the Home’s state of disrepair for a number of years, the Rotary Club of Georgetown collaborated with the Guyana Red Cross society, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to launch a $25 million restoration project.

At a handing over ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, President Ali, complimented the Rotary Club of Georgetown’s efforts and pledged additional support of mattresses and other items to help restore the home.

He also made additional contributions to the home to restore the fence and other environs while committing to other community outreach projects, such as the promotion of mental health programs and pledged to partner with the Rotary Club of Georgetown and other service organisations to address community needs.

In a press release, the Rotary Club of Georgetown said that the project is a testament to the club’s dedication of “Service Above Self” and “Creating Hope in the World”.

“Since the commencement of works on April 1, 2023, the Rotary Club of Georgetown has been able to several major repairs including: a complete restoration of the exterior walls, repairing of multiple sections of the ceilings, repairing and eradication of roof leaks, replacement of windows, restoration of a vital bathroom section, the full restoration of the kitchen and flooring,” the release said.

Present at the handing over ceremony were, Rotary Club of Georgetown’s President, Devindra Kissoon along with members Natasha Vieira, Ryan Kirton, Gautam Thani, Victor Pires, Veerendra Bhagwandin, Wilmot Garnett, Sheldon Hazelwood, Dr. Sara Singh and Maisa DaSilva

Kissoon, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, extended his sincere gratitude to President Ali and other donors who contributed to this project. He disclosed that the Board of Directors secured a generous donation of $15.7 million from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He also complimented the efforts of past president Sheldon Hazelwood and board in taking the initiative to undertake this significant project, as well as Red Cross’ General Secretary Mrs. Dorothy Fraser for working closely with the Club.

The Club hopes to restore the home in its entirety, and continuing work with the Red Cross to make it self-sustaining.