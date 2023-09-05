Man wanted for robbery found with illegal firearm and ammunition

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday captured robbery suspect, Corwin Estwick, a 29-year old who is wanted for several robberies that occurred in Region Three. Ranks also found an unlicensed gun and ammunition in his possession.

At about 10:15 hrs, an intelligence-led operation was conducted at a house in Peters Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD), that resulted in Estwick being captured.

According to police, during the operation, ranks entered the Peters Hall house and conducted a search, where they recovered a GR 43 Glock pistol and four 9 millimeter (mm) live rounds. Estwick was asked if he is the holder of a firearm licence; he responded in the negative.

The ranks also searched the yard but no other illegal items were found.

Estwick was taken to the Providence Police Station where the firearm and bullets were marked and sealed. He was then placed into custody pending further investigations.

Kaieteur News understands that on October 29, 2013, Estwick was remanded to prison for robbing Sharda Timaul, of US$200, one Samsung Galaxy phoned valued at $35,000, $4000 worth of phone cards and $340 cash.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Bharat Mangru told the court that the victim is a business woman who owns a vegetable truck. The court heard that about 11:30hrs on the said date, the defendant pretended to be a customer who wanted to purchase bananas.

Mangru said Estwick subsequently took out a gun and robbed her of the items mentioned in the charge. Timaul made a report to the police and an Identification Parade was conducted which led to the accused being identified, arrested and charged.

The Prosecution then objected to bail on account of the prevalence and seriousness of the offence. The Chief Magistrate thereafter transferred the matter to the Christianburg Magistrates’ Court for continuance on November 12, 2013.

Estwick was remanded to prison.

Subsequently, he was released on $300,000 bail in 2014 for another matter.

Nothing else was heard of Estwick until 2019 when reports surfaced on October 24, 2019 that he was charged and remanded to prison for conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was accused of conspiring with others to maliciously damaging a car belonging to Teon Alleyne also known as “Spoil Child”.

It is unclear if Estwick was ever convicted of any of the crimes he was accused of committed. Hower, he is back in news this time for multiple robberies and possession of an illegal firearm.