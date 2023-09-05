Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana enters de Gusiness Book of World Records

Sep 05, 2023 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana, we gat man who is de master of evasion and a virtuoso of vagueness: the one and only, de implacable Mr. Shufflewell! Whether you’re asking about the weather, the latest blockbuster movie, or the price of a loaf of bread, Mr. Shufflewell’s got the perfect answer: “I’ve dealt with that before.”

If yuh ask de man fux explain quanatum computing, he gan answer, “I’ve dealt with that before.” If yuh ask he how fuh boil an egg, he does say, “I have dealt with that before.”

It doesn’t matter if you catch him off guard with a question as simple as, “What’s the time?” Mr.Shufflewell will maintain his composure and declare, “I’ve dealt with that before.”

Imagine when dem reporter decide fuh ask he, “Mr. Shufflewell, what’s your favorite color?” With a poker face he replies, “I’ve dealt with that before.” De man hold de Guinness World Record for answering de most questions with de same answer.

When de man go home, his maid does ask he, “What are you having for dinner tonight, Mr. Shufflewell?” Without missing a beat, de man does answer, “I’ve dealt with that before.”

Mr. Shufflewell is unmatched in his ability to dance around questions. When pressed about his stance on healthcare, foreign policy, or the economy, you guessed it: “I’ve dealt with that before.

Like a slippery eel, de man evades all uncomfortable questions. No wonder, he has patented his favorite reply-line.

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

