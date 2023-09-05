Guyana begins fourth round evaluation by CFATF

Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Assessment Team on Monday commenced Guyana’s Fourth Round Mutual Evaluation of the country’s Anti-money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) as part of the country’s international compliance obligations under the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Standards and Methodology.
The CFATF Assessment Team, which arrived in Guyana over the weekend, is led by Avelon Perrry, Financial Advisor of the CFATF, who is assisted by Sunita Ramsumir, Co-Mission leader Legal Advisor of the CFATF. The other members of the Assessment Team are regional professionals in the AML/CFT/CPF Framework including Shana Donavan, Financial Assessor, Cayman Islands, Mr. Teron Greenidge, Law Enforcement Assessor, Grenada, Nikala Bazil, Financial Assessor, Dominica and Cassandra Seetahal, Legal Assessor.
The on-site assessment will be conducted from September 4, 2023 to September 15, 2023, during which the Assessment Team will interview various Ministers, Officials, and Heads of Agencies including from the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and Governance, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Office of the Commissioner of Police.
Other agencies which will be engaged during the process include the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authorities, the Central Bank of Guyana, the Guyana Securities Council, the Guyana Police Force, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, the Guyana Geology and Gold Mines Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, Real Estate Associations, local banks, insurance companies, accountants, cambios, among others.
The Assessment Team held a High-Level Introductory Meeting on Monday at the Marriott Hotel Guyana, Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown. In attendance were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of Guyana, Gail Teixeira, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat along with various Heads of Agencies.
At the end of this On-Site Evaluation, a Mutual Evaluation Report will be prepared on Guyana and presented at the CFATF Plenary in March, 2024.
EXXON EATING OUT ALL OUR FOOD!
Sep 05, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive...
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – A Reuter’s Report, written by one Neil Marks and dated 2nd March 2020 was entitled ‘Guyana votes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]