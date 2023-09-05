Govt. invests $3.3B to provide reliable energy in Region Nine

Kaieteur News – In keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the government continues to implement several projects to empower hinterland communities with affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr. Mahender Sharma, while addressing Amerindian Leaders at the recently concluded National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2023, outlined how various regions are benefitting from off-grid systems, solar farms, and mini-grids.

He said the largest investment has been made in Region Nine, where some $3.3 billion was injected over the past three years to install 3.4 megawatts in total installations.

Additionally, several major projects are being undertaken in the region, such as the one-megawatt solar farm, and the Kumu and Moco Moco Hydropower Projects, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

However, the reach of reliable energy continues to expand, as many other regions are benefitting from investments in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

“In Region One alone over the last three years there has been 246 kilowatts of solar PV installed, 901-unit kilowatt hours of battery storage, and a total of 21 installations costing some 269 million Guyana dollars,” Dr Sharma added.

Region Two has also benefitted from the installation of 28 systems at a cost of $306 million, providing 286 kilowatts of reliable energy to residents, while $11.7 million has funded the installation of four systems, at 10 kilowatts, in Region Three.

Some $172 million has allowed for the installation of eight systems in Region Six, equipping residents with PV systems totalling 137 kilowatts.

Region Seven has also benefitted from 11 systems at 1,720 kilowatts valued at $891 million.

Dr. Sharma noted that the established grids in Paruima and Waramadong are expected to be commissioned within two weeks and fully functional.

Region Eight benefitted from 845 kilowatts with a total of five systems, at a cost of $906 million. The region will also soon benefit from the establishment of the Mahdia solar farm, which is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Meanwhile, communities in Region 10 have benefitted from the installation of six systems, totalling $46 million.

Meanwhile, several mega-projects are on the agenda for sustainable energy sources, such as the Wales Gas to Energy Project, intended to revolutionise the energy spectrum in Guyana.

These accompany the small-scale community projects that target every home to ensure the energy divide is bridged.

LCDS 2030 also provided for procuring and distributing 30, 000 solar home PV systems in hinterland communities. Dr. Sharma said a number of households are already benefitting from these systems. “Distribution has commenced, some 22,000 of 30,000 units have already been shipped. We have received 9,360 of these and we have already started distribution,” Dr. Sharma disclosed. (DPI)