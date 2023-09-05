“Golden Jaguars gives back”

Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golden Jaguars expressed their love and appreciation to their fans, sponsors and well wishers by handing backpacks to young students, compliments of President Wayne Forde, who donated a dozen backpacks.
Jermy Garrett, Curtez Kellman and Ackel Clarke visited Joshua House Children Centre and handed over the backpacks to the Boys and Girls who will commenced the new school term yesterday.
The players also visited the Tiger Bay community and donated backpacks to a cheerful and thankful group of children.
“Our team received support and contributions from sponsors and many stakeholders so it feels really good to give back and put smiles on the faces of these kids. With the support of President Forde and the GFF, we hope to do this more often,” the players stated.
EXXON EATING OUT ALL OUR FOOD!
Sep 05, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive...
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – A Reuter’s Report, written by one Neil Marks and dated 2nd March 2020 was entitled ‘Guyana votes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]