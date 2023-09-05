Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

“Golden Jaguars gives back”

Sep 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golden Jaguars expressed their love and appreciation to their fans, sponsors and well wishers by handing backpacks to young students, compliments of President Wayne Forde, who donated a dozen backpacks.

Jermy Garrett, Curtez Kellman and Ackel Clarke visited Joshua House Children Centre and handed over the backpacks to the Boys and Girls who will commenced the new school term yesterday.

Guyana Golden Jaguars players with some of the youth they gave backpacks to.

Guyana Golden Jaguars players with some of the youth they gave backpacks to.

The players also visited the Tiger Bay community and donated backpacks to a cheerful and thankful group of children.

“Our team received support and contributions from sponsors and many stakeholders so it feels really good to give back and put smiles on the faces of these kids. With the support of President Forde and the GFF, we hope to do this more often,” the players stated.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 04, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON EATING OUT ALL OUR FOOD!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Block 22 Flames and Aroaima Basketball Academy star in Tuschen’s Basketball Jamboree

Block 22 Flames and Aroaima Basketball Academy star in Tuschen’s...

Sep 05, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive...
Read More
Gauff ends Wozniacki run to reach US Open last eight

Gauff ends Wozniacki run to reach US Open last...

Sep 05, 2023

Cornwall carnage at Kensington Oval

Cornwall carnage at Kensington Oval

Sep 05, 2023

Belgrave propels Stabroek Eagles to 47-point win over U-Up Stars, as Kobras and Ravens record comfortable victories in 2023 One Guyana Basketball League

Belgrave propels Stabroek Eagles to 47-point win...

Sep 05, 2023

GBA selects 5-member team for Pan Am Games in Chile

GBA selects 5-member team for Pan Am Games in...

Sep 05, 2023

“Golden Jaguars gives back”

“Golden Jaguars gives back”

Sep 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]