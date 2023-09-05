“Golden Jaguars gives back”

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golden Jaguars expressed their love and appreciation to their fans, sponsors and well wishers by handing backpacks to young students, compliments of President Wayne Forde, who donated a dozen backpacks.

Jermy Garrett, Curtez Kellman and Ackel Clarke visited Joshua House Children Centre and handed over the backpacks to the Boys and Girls who will commenced the new school term yesterday.

The players also visited the Tiger Bay community and donated backpacks to a cheerful and thankful group of children.

“Our team received support and contributions from sponsors and many stakeholders so it feels really good to give back and put smiles on the faces of these kids. With the support of President Forde and the GFF, we hope to do this more often,” the players stated.