GBA selects 5-member team for Pan Am Games in Chile

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected a five-member squad that will compete at the impending Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 20th–November 5th.

The fight squad, which is one of the largest in recent participation in the competition, comprises Desmond Amsterdam [79 KG], Keevin Allicock [57 KG], Emmanuel Pompey [92 KG], Joel Williamson [63.5 KG], and Alesha Jackman [66 KG]. The Technical Director of the GBA, Terrence Poole, will oversee the technical staff, which also comprises Cuban coach Franciso Roldan.

Boxing is slated to be staged from October 21st–27th at the La Reina Community Sports Center. It will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, as the two respective divisional finalists will secure automatic berths.

GBA Technical Director Poole said, “Training has officially commenced since last Monday, though it has been a continuous process. They are working, and though it might not be at full intensity, they will eventually get to that required level, as we get closer to the tournament. Training occurs daily, that is, Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Andre “Six Head” Lewis gym in Albouystown. We also train on Sundays. I think it is a great opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While they have other qualifiers that will occur, this is an easy chance for the fighters to qualify. It’s a good opportunity, and the boxers should make the most of it.”

Meanwhile, GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “This is the beginning of an important journey in our objective to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Traditionally, boxing has flown the Golden Arrowhead with aplomb at this regional juncture. As such, the GBA has formulated a rigorous training regimen to achieve its ambitions.”

“International competition remains a significant element of our developmental agenda. The Pan American Games are at the forefront of this marriage given its sporting significance to the region,” he further said.

Guyana’s previous participation in this prestigious event occurred at the 2019 edition. Allicock was boxing’s solitary representative in Lima, Peru.

Clive Atwell secured Guyana’s last medal in the discipline of boxing at the 2007 edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He won bronze in the 54-kg segment. Prior to the aforementioned, Guyana won two bronze medals in the 1991 Games in Havana, Cuba, via Poole [81 KG] and Stephan Rose [51 KG].

Overall, Guyana has won one silver and seven bronze medals in the history of the event, which started in 1951. This is second only to Jamaica in the English-speaking Caribbean, which has captured a total of 11 accolades.