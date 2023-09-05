CJIA to conduct full-scale emergency exercise today

Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will conduct a Full-Scale Emergency Exercise today from 10:00 am. The exercise aims to test the airport’s emergency response procedures and train staff on how to handle any eventualities and is a requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the airport said in a public notice.
“We are asking members of the public not to be alarmed if they see or hear unusual activity at the airport during this time. This is only a drill and there is no actual danger,” CJIA said.
The exercise will involve several agencies, including the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ministry of Health (MoH), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
“The exercise will be conducted in a safe and controlled manner,” the airport assured.
EXXON EATING OUT ALL OUR FOOD!
Sep 05, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive...
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Kaieteur News – A Reuter’s Report, written by one Neil Marks and dated 2nd March 2020 was entitled ‘Guyana votes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]