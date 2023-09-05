CJIA to conduct full-scale emergency exercise today

Kaieteur News – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will conduct a Full-Scale Emergency Exercise today from 10:00 am. The exercise aims to test the airport’s emergency response procedures and train staff on how to handle any eventualities and is a requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the airport said in a public notice.

“We are asking members of the public not to be alarmed if they see or hear unusual activity at the airport during this time. This is only a drill and there is no actual danger,” CJIA said.

The exercise will involve several agencies, including the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ministry of Health (MoH), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“The exercise will be conducted in a safe and controlled manner,” the airport assured.