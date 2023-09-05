Brother, neighbour re-arrested for murder of Berbice woman, son

Kaieteur News – Police have re-arrested Melissa Arokium’s older brother, Cerrano Arokium and her neighbour, Deo Naris called ‘DJ’ as investigations into the brutal slaying of Melissa and her 8-year-old son Anthony continue.

Kaieteur News understands that the duo is in Georgetown assisting police at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) with their investigations. They were re-arrested on Monday.

On August 24, 2023, Melissa and her son were discovered by her youngest brother, Nicholas Arokium inside her home at Rose Hall with gapping chop wounds to their head, face and upper part of their bodies.

Anthony was found on the bed in the bedroom, face up while Melissa was found face down with the wounds to the back of her neck; she was lying in a pool of blood.

On the day the bodies were discovered Cerrano Arokium, who lived in a section of the house Melissa lived in, Naris, who lives opposite, a cousin and Melissa’s boyfriend Shilendra Umrao were all arrested. They were all released on bail after being held for 72 hours.

Relatives believe that the perpetrator (s) may have been inside the house and had entered while Melissa was out purchasing items from the market.

Meanwhile, Umrao called ‘Robin’, Melissa Arokium’s 37-year-old boyfriend, told reporters he last saw Melissa the day before she and her son were found dead and they talked a bit.

He disclosed that she was crying and she informed him of a disagreement she had with her older brother. Umrao said Melissa did not detail the nature of the disagreement.

He told reporters that on Wednesday at around 04:53h, Melissa messaged him as she would usually do and he responded. Umrao said Melissa told him she was okay when he enquired. Before he left for work at around 07:00h, he called her as is customary, but she did not answer.

“I called her before I came to work but I didn’t get through…last call was 7:00 …I called like 3 or 4 times,” he said.

Umrao said he went to work at the Albion Estate. However, he left work early because he did not hear from her. He said after leaving work at 13:45h he went to an insurance company at Rose Hall but it was closed. After leaving there, he ventured to Melissa’s house where he said he saw the police.

It was then he was informed that the woman and her son had died. Umrao was arrested the same day.

Cerrano Arokium had reportedly left for work at the Estate around 4:00 am on the day of the murders and had returned around 11:00 am, had a bath and went out back.

He said he was subsequently contacted while on the road by his brother Nicholas informing him of his sister and nephew’s deaths.

He had explained that in order to access his section of the house, he did not have to venture through Melissa’s section and so he reportedly did not check on them when he returned home from work.

Naris had reportedly attacked Melissa earlier this year, relatives told reporters. She did not report the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that Melissa’s gold jewellery that was worn daily, is missing.

Melissa and Anthony were laid to rest on Saturday.