Block 22 Flames and Aroaima Basketball Academy star in Tuschen’s Basketball Jamboree

Kaieteur Sports – The D-Up Basketball Academy hosted its inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree at the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, which showcased an array of impressive basketball talent. Seeing Aroaima Basketball Academy exhibited sublime dominance across various age group categories, while the formidable Linden Block 22 Flames secured victory in the Men’s Open division.

Eleven teams competed passionately on Sunday, vying for the prestigious titles in the Girls’ and Boys’ Under 14 divisions, the Boys’ U17 category, and the Men’s Open competition. The Aroaima Basketball squads emerged triumphant in three out of the four divisions. They triumphed over the D-Up Academy U14 Boys’ team with a final score of 28-25. The Girls’ U14 division also saw Aroaima Basketball prevailing, as they defeated the Tuschen Basketball team with a score of 30-27. In the Boys’ U17 division, Aroaima displayed their strength by conquering the Block 22 Flames of Linden with a scoreline of 40-32. Despite a valiant effort from the Block 22 Flames, Aroaima’s dominance was undeniable.

Undaunted by their loss in the Boys’ U17 category, the Linden-based Block 22 Flames made a strong comeback in the Men’s Open category, emerging victorious with a score of 25-20 against the Berbice Ballers. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards were conferred upon Aroaima’s Ester Roger, Keron Phillips, and Kasim English for their outstanding contributions to their respective teams.

During the closing ceremony, tournament organizer Anthony Kandar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams, remarking, “It was truly an exhilarating day of basketball. Special recognition goes to the overall champions, the Aroaima Basketball Academy, who clinched the Girls’ and Boys’ U14 titles as well as the Boys’ U17 division. We must also acknowledge the impressive performance of the newcomers, the Linden Block 22 Flame Basketball team, who excelled in their debut appearance in a competitive basketball tournament and secured victory in the Men’s Open category.”

“On behalf of the D-Up Basketball Academy team, we commend all of you for joining us in celebrating our 1st Family Basketball Jamboree. I am thoroughly pleased with the high level of basketball skill displayed today, and we hope for an even larger turnout at our next event,” Kandar concluded.

The tournament received generous sponsorship from F & R Supermarket and the D-Up family, enabling the event’s success.