Belgrave propels Stabroek Eagles to 47-point win over U-Up Stars, as Kobras and Ravens record comfortable victories in 2023 One Guyana Basketball League

Sep 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 “One Guyana” Basketball Premier League, organised by the Guyana Basketball Federation and the Georgetown Basketball Association, featured an exhilarating evening of basketball on Saturday at the National Gymnasium along Mandela Avenue. Three thrilling games unfolded, with Bagotstown Kobras, Stabroek Eagles, and Campbellville Ravens securing impressive victories on the fourth night of competition.

In a standout performance on Saturday, Travis Belgrave of the Eagles delivered a stellar display that powered his team to a resounding victory over Leonora’s D-Up Stars. Belgrave notched an impressive 32 points, along with 11 rebounds. Denzel Ross contributed significantly with 17 points and 6 steals. The Eagles dominated their opponents, sealing a commanding 47-point victory with a final score of 88-41 in their favour.

Kitty-Campbellville Ravens and North Ruimveldt Caimans jump off to an exciting start on Saturday evening.

In the other two matchups of the evening, the Bagotstown/Prospect Kobras narrowly edged out the Cummings Lodge UG Trojans by a 70-72 scoreline, in favour of the Kobras. The game remained closely contested throughout, with the Kobras holding a four-point lead (35-39) as they entered the fourth quarter. Carlos Edwards led the way for the Kobras, tallying 29 points, while Elijah David added 18 points to secure the victory by a mere two points.

Some of the action between UG Trojans and Bagotstown Kobras at the One Guyana Basketball Premier League.

Meanwhile, in the evening’s final contest between the Kitty/Campbellville Ravens and the North Ruimveldt Caimans, the Ravens dominated the contest with a final score of 95-30. The Ravens’ Dominic Vincente, Shemar Hintley, and Jude Corlette showcased their scoring prowess, contributing 25, 21, and 18 points, respectively. The North Ruimveldt Caimans’ Chris Tucker had a commendable performance, finishing with 20 points, although it was in a losing effort.

Ravens' point-guards lock out Caimans' star-shooter during Saturday night's encounter.

The basketball action continues this Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at the same venue. The tournament’s success has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, National Sports Commission, G-Boats Guyana, GBF, and GBA.

