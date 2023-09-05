American company awarded US$100M offshore contract to work in Guyana and Angola

Kaieteur News – United States based oilfield services provider, Oceaneering, has been awarded two contracts valued in excess of US$100 Million to work offshore Guyana for ExxonMobil and in Angola.

On August 31, the company made the announcement of the international contracts for offshore projects: Angola Block 17, Girassol Life Extension Project and Stabroek Block, Guyana.

Oceaneering has been named a consortium partner to support transportation and installation work on the Girassol Life Extension project.

The company stated that the scope of work includes air and saturation diving services, project management, engineering, and procurement activities, in support of the prime contractor’s recovery and replacement of 12 risers. Having extensive experience in Angolan offshore developments, Oceaneering will provide Angolan personnel for the project and manage the in-country operations of the consortium.

The company is expected to provide its services in various phases, to commence in late 2023, lasting into late 2025.

Moreover, Oceaneering has also been awarded a contract for work on a jumper installation project in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana for ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

While the company did not mention which one of Exxon’s projects it was awarded the contract for, it was stated that the scope of the project adds to their growing body of work in the South American country in support of a key client.

It was explained that it consists of jumper and subsea field development installation and other associated tasks. Notably, the scope of supply is already underway and anticipated to last through the remainder of 2023.

Moreover, Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to continue delivering quality offshore services to our expanding international client base. These awards substantiate our visibility into increased international activity, as cited in our recent second quarter earnings release. Our success with these projects supports our belief in the resurgence of international offshore activity and market expectations over the next several years.”

Notably, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary will commence a series of public meetings on its sixth deepwater project, Whiptail on September 12, 2023.

In a public notice published in Sunday’s Kaieteur News, the oil giant explained, “ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is progressing its sixth offshore project in the Stabroek Block – the Whiptail Development Project. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) together with the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Whiptail Development Project were submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for evaluation and recommendations.”