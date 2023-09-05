Latest update September 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

$110M to repair Parika Stelling

Sep 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – The rehabilitation of the Parika Stelling is estimated to cost $110M, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed.

The project will be executed by the Transport and Harbours Department of the Ministry of Public Works.

According to NPTAB, the works are estimated to cost $110,061, 150.

During the reading of bids, it was disclosed that four contractors have applied for the works who all bid below the engineer’s estimate.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Transport and Harbours Department

Rehabilitation of Parika Stelling.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of Ophthalmology Supplies.

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of existing irrigation structures on the Northeastern Dam of the East Demerara Lots 6,7 and 8.

National Parks Commission

Supply and delivery of one canter truck.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Supply and delivery of one reconditioned 15-seater bus for visiting committee members.

