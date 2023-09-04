Victories for Bell West and Number One on the West side

Kaieteur Sports- Bell West and Number One All Stars secured 3 important points each when the 9-team Senior Men’s League (SML) of the West Demerara FA continued (2nd September) at the Tuschen Community Centre ground.

The 3-1 victory over Uprising started off with an own-goal in the 7th minute, while Travis Simon netted in the 61st minute and Paul Singh 20 minutes later added the third for Bell West. For Uprising, Sanjay Shaw got the consolation in the 12th minute. It was the 2nd victory for Bell West who moved to 8 points, but remained in 4th place after 5 games. Uprising who have played the same amount of matches were left on 3 points in 7th position after their 4th loss.

In the feature match of the double-header, Number One All Stars blanked Crane Rovers 4-nil to move from the bottom of the table to 8th on 3 points after 4 matches, the same amount played by Crane who dropped to the bottom on a single point.

Leon David opened the scoring in the 13th minute and it remained the only goal of the first half. After the resumption Glanville Hazel doubled the lead in the 60th minute while Germaine Hazel and Jarel Softleigh increased the scoreline in the 68th and 76th minutes.

The West Demerara FA’s SML is mainly funded by the Guyana Football Federation through its Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).