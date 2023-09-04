The NIS: a scheme of Darwinian proportions, meaning, that Ministers are failing

Dear Editor,

Last week Hajji Roshan Khan wrote the most scathing criticism of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) calling on the President to “do something” (See “An Open Letter to President Ali: the NIS is sadistically murdering Guyanese, please do something,” Aug. 26, 2023). Mr. Roshan’s appeal to the President means the Ministers whom the President appointed are not doing their jobs. If the Ministers are doing their jobs, and their Ministries are functioning well and efficiently, piddly stuff do not have to get to the attention of the President. But this is Guyana, which Freddie has said “is not a real place” and small matters have to reach the President’s desk for people’s problems to be solved.

Mr. Roshan has identified many issues and when it comes to all the problems identified at NIS, obviously the system does not work. Mr. Roshan speaks for thousands of Guyanese in and out of Guyana who have been victimized by the NIS. Apparently, the NIS gives people the run around hoping they will give up, go away or die. Maybe the time has come for a big shake up at the NIS Head Office. Is the General Manager doing her job? Why is Mr. Roshan calling on a busy President who has bigger things to do than to intervene in his NIS problems? If the job is not getting done fast and furiously, maybe Minister Ashni needs to assemble a new team at the NIS Head Office. Is the NIS Board asleep?

Mr. Roshan said, “Dr. Ashni Singh achieved quite a lot but has not even “touch the wind above the tip of the iceberg… There is a lot of hurt, shame, pain, degradation, and humiliation in the hearts of Guyanese when it comes to NIS. That many start to shiver in fear and to suffer from anxiety syndrome as a result of what NIS is doing to them. I have a personal thought that the NIS will quickly attend to the ‘well known’, the ‘high and mighty’, out of fear. But they will sadistically torment and humiliate the poor, the neediest, creating all kinds of excuses and scenarios to harass and insidiously slowly murder citizens. Making many sick with depression hoping that they will die before they can collect their NIS benefits. All in an attempt for the NIS to enrich itself.”

How long will it take Dr. Ashni Singh to fix problems at the NIS? Mr. Roshan said, “Excellency, you cannot depend on the Ministry of Finance to solve this disease of catastrophe and torture.” There are many rural people, including Indian supporters who voted for the PPP Government, who hoped that the PPP will come in and fix broken systems. That is not happening. Bribery and corruption continue if you want to get things done. And Ministers do nothing to make their Ministries more efficient and effective. When this happens, it’s a drag on the Government and it makes the President looks bad. Perhaps, the President needs to reshuffle some of these Ministers not getting the job done. Why should a President have to get involved in stuff that Ministers should have been solving?

Mr. Roshan warned, “The mass torture, the mental and physical harassment; the trauma and sickness and deaths caused by NIS to its supposed beneficiaries will be marked by God and the Universe. Many in the senior administration and directorate of the NIS Board will have to face the divine consequences that the universe through the Creator and the Lord God will unleash on them.” Sad that the NIS is an ongoing failure that brings much embarrassment to the Government. Maybe, the President should get involved until he gets his Ministers to do their jobs well.

Sincerely,

M. Singh