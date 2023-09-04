Suit against Su, discrimination against Black, misuse of police -any answers, Jagdeo?

Dear Editor,

The time has come for all Guyanese to know that the former president who served three terms in office is now on his fifth term. He served his fourth term during Ramotar’s presidency. The honcho and de facto president, (a term coined by one Leyland Roopnarine of New York), is deceptive, dishonest, and hypocritical because he stated that he would sue the Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rong who in an interview with Vice News reporter, Isobel Yeung, confessed that he took bribes from businessmen on behalf of the honcho and de facto president.

More than one year has passed and no one has heard or read about the lawsuit because the public believed that none has been filed against Su Zhi Rong. In fact, the Chinese businessman who is a close friend and confidant of the honcho and de facto president is still living in his house. Further, while thousands of Guyanese are struggling to pay more than one million dollars to obtain a house lot, the honcho and de facto president has given thousands of acres of land to his friend SU free of cost. While many believed that SU had secretly left the country, he still resides in Guyana and continues to do business in the country.

There is no end to the deceitfulness and hypocrisy of the de facto president. He has instructed the cabinet and all senior government officials to use the abbreviation Dr. in front of his name when addressing him. The truth is he is intellectually and academically dishonest because he received an honorary doctorate from an unknown or bogus university in India. Only those who obtained an MD, or a Ph. D are allowed to use the abbreviation Dr, in front of their names. As a case in point, several American Presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, among others and many actors and America’s most prominent talk show host Oprah Winfrey have receive many honorary doctorate degrees from some of the most prestigious Ivy League universities in the United States and around the world but at no time they have used the abbreviation in front of their names or have instructed anyone to address them as Dr. The de facto president seems hungry for accolades at all cost.

During his twelve years as President and since taking office in 2020, he has awarded government contracts to his Indo-Guyanese relatives, friends, and supporters of the PPP, most of whom were not contractors and were unqualified to receive contracts. The people ought to know that the government has taken billions of dollars of the taxpayers’ money and gave to its supporters throughout the country in the form of cash grants and part time workers. The PPP has given cash grants only to a handful of blacks and then took pictures of them and placed them in the newspapers to show that they do not discriminate. The reason for the cash grants is to buy votes but it is not working. It is a sham, and shame on the government for being deceitful.

In the last three years since the PPP took office, the de facto president has fired thousands of competent and qualified black public servants, including Dr. Vincent Adams and replaced them with incompetent and unqualified PPP supporters. Most of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are not functioning because the PPP has handpicked its supporters, most of whom cannot even read or write and made them chairpersons and overseers of the NDCs. Finally, the honcho and de facto president continues to marginalize Blacks by denying them contracts, cash grants, and development in PNC strongholds. He is using Black police officers to harass and intimidate Blacks in various communities across the country. But the PPP should know, and it ought to think that if a group of people is pushed to a wall and they cannot break the wall to escape their ill-treatment and punishment, then they will return with vigor and strength never seen before, to confront those who pushed them to the wall.

Yours truly,

Reteymer