Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides T-Shirts to No.65 Young Titans through 4R Bearings

Kaieteur Sports- 4R Bearings, Lot 18 Duncan Street, Georgetown, owned by Ricky Deonarain has answered the call of No.65 Young Titans by contributing 30 T-Shirts for the club’s cricketers, young and old, male and female. The Corentyne, Berbice team currently participates in softball and Tapeball cricket and plans to soon participate in the traditional Hardball cricket. The aims of the club are to get the youths off the streets and constructively occupied and at the same time, create an opportunity for them.

At a simple ceremony held recently, team leader Chandradat Nankooar was thankful for the assistance and promised to work hard with the youths of the area. This project is happy to be part of the development of young people and we will continue to contribute to this process. Thank you Ricky Deonarain, a former resident of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty one pairs of batting pads, thirty two cricket bats, twenty nine pairs of batting gloves, twenty three thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, five arm guards, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, sixty seven young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty seven bats, two boxes, five helmets, twenty three pairs of cricket shoes, fifteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, twenty four pairs of batting gloves and two pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area and No.65 Young Titans.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram,Denanauti Singh, Krishna Rengensamy and Ishwar Singh. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.