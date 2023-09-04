Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford presents teen with new racing cycle

Kaieteur Sports- Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford continues to give back and assist his fellow Guyanese in whatever ways possible.

While some would migrate and forget all about where they come from, Crawford is one with a difference.

Crawford, who started his cycling career as a member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) is still a member of the club which is one of the most active in Guyana. Though he resided in greener pastures, Crawford would return on a regular basis and show his benevolence.

On this occasion he took the opportunity to assist a youngster who is interested in taking up the sport of cycling.

Jamary Callender of No 2 village, East Canje Berbice was presented with a brand new Carbon Trex Racing cycle worth over $350,000.

The lad who is a student of The Canje Secondary School had expressed an interest in getting involved in the sport and would always be around whenever there are cycling events.

However, the cost of the cycle and cycling apparels would deter him. He would express his interest to coach Randolph Roberts, who in turn told Crawford about the teen’s interest.

Crawford on one of his trips overseas acquired the cycle which he presented to Callender in the presence of Roberts and his son.

Crawford in brief remarks urged Callender to make full use of the opportunity that he has been given. He wished Callender well and promised him more rewards as long as he is successful.

Crawford stated that he is motivated to assist his fellow Guyanese because he feels happy giving back to his home country.

Callender was thankful and full of praise for the opportunity given him. He thanked both Crawford and Roberts and promised to do his best to make all his well-wishers proud.

Crawford had churned out a name for himself in Guyana as a top cyclist before migrating to England where he continued to ply his trade in the European and the North American Circuits.

Roberts expressed thanks to Crawford for his kind gesture and for always remembering the club.

They used the opportunity to call on others including the government to take a page out of his book and come forward and assist the youths to keep them away from the ills of society and illicit activities. (Samuel Whyte)