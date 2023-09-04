Latest update September 4th, 2023 1:03 AM

Mother of three found dead at Craig

Sep 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A mother of three identified as Ruthan Ward was found dead on Saturday at Craig, East Bank Demerara, (EBD).

Dead – Ruthan Ward

Her remains were reportedly fished out of a drain sometime during the late evening hours. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time. Police are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Those who knew her described her as a friendly individual who was going through a tough period in her life.

“This is really sad; she was such a friendly person. Only last week I met with her and was encouraging her to seek assistance for her current life situation… RIP baby girl, the sweetest in heart lives the hardest life”, a woman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 01, 2023

$7,000 increase for old people pension in 2025, is this for real?

