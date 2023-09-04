Mother of three found dead at Craig

Kaieteur News – A mother of three identified as Ruthan Ward was found dead on Saturday at Craig, East Bank Demerara, (EBD).

Her remains were reportedly fished out of a drain sometime during the late evening hours. The circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time. Police are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Those who knew her described her as a friendly individual who was going through a tough period in her life.

“This is really sad; she was such a friendly person. Only last week I met with her and was encouraging her to seek assistance for her current life situation… RIP baby girl, the sweetest in heart lives the hardest life”, a woman said.

Investigations are ongoing.