Minibus drivers on the East Coast are overloading and overcharging commuters

Latest update September 4th, 2023 1:03 AM
Sep 04, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Please be informed that minibus drivers plying the East Coast route are overcharging passengers in the afternoon session. For example, GT to Annandale is $140.00. The drivers are demanding $200.00 per person. And to make matters worse, they are overloading the bus – 4 persons in a seat. They are also very abusive if one refuses to pay $200.00.
Editor, this is very disturbing because most of passengers cannot afford $200.00 every day. I would be very grateful if you could contact the relevant authority and an intervention can be done. Also, I would be very happy if you can make this complaint public.
Yours truly,
Concerned Citizen
