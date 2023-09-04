Minibus drivers on the East Coast are overloading and overcharging commuters

Dear Editor,

Please be informed that minibus drivers plying the East Coast route are overcharging passengers in the afternoon session. For example, GT to Annandale is $140.00. The drivers are demanding $200.00 per person. And to make matters worse, they are overloading the bus – 4 persons in a seat. They are also very abusive if one refuses to pay $200.00.

Editor, this is very disturbing because most of passengers cannot afford $200.00 every day. I would be very grateful if you could contact the relevant authority and an intervention can be done. Also, I would be very happy if you can make this complaint public.

Yours truly,

Concerned Citizen