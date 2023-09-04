If it ain’t loud, it ain’t music!

Kaieteur News- Listening to music is now is a whole new experience in Guyana.

The days of soothing melodies and gentle tunes are long gone. In Guyana, it’s all about that ear-thumping, brain-rattling, bone-jarring LOUD music!

We entered the era where music isn’t about serenading your soul or enjoying a peaceful moment. No, no, no! It’s about turning up the volume until your eardrums beg for mercy. If your eardrums ain’t vibrating, then you ain’t doing it right, folks.

Louder is better; the louder the music, the stronger the vibes – or so they say.

Now, you might think that music is meant to be a form of relaxation or a way to connect with others. But in Guyana, it’s now an extreme sport. Dem boom boom boxes is now de in thing. Whether is it at home, in de car, at a party, de music blasting at high decibels. Even dem wah deh home listening to gospel music want de whole neighbourhood to know dem born again.

When the beats drop and the volume soars, conversation becomes a distant memory. Who needs chit-chat when you can’t even hear yourself think, let alone what others are saying? Socializing has taken a backseat to sonic warfare, and people seem perfectly happy with it.

Dese days if yuh hopping on a bus or minibus, you better come prepared with some industrial-strength earplugs. Because the sheer force of the music might just blow you through the window!

Music is now a test of endurance, a battle of who can endure the most deafening decibels. Who needs peace and quiet and soothing melodies when you can have the exhilaration of eardrum-shattering beats? Welcome to the ear-splitting revolution!

Talk half. Leff half.