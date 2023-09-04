Govt. invites proposals for ‘National Control Centre’ to manage gas-fired power plant

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Office of the Prime Minister has invited companies to submit proposals for Engineering, Procuring and Construction (EPC) services for the Guyana National Control Centre (GNCC) to manage the affairs of the gas-fired power plant under construction.

According to the Request For Proposals (RFP) published in yesterday’s Kaieteur News, the GNCC is expected to support the integration and dispatch of the new 300 megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant and allow the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to supervise, manage and control the new and upgraded power system.

The Office of the Prime Minister explained that the scope of works includes all EPC activities necessary to complete the building and install all systems as specified in the Employer requirements. This includes, but is not limited to, the contractor’s overall responsibility for designing, procuring, constructing, commissioning, defects notifications period, and maintaining the building to meet the specified performance and functional standards.

The RFP explained, “The scope of work also includes the supply and installation of a complete diesel-fire generator set, with duty to operate continuously. The capacity of the generator set shall be ISO rated at 125% of the design load capacity of the GNCC Building. Additionally, the scope of work includes an appropriately dimensioned building to house the generator unit and ISO fuel tank capacity to allow for an autonomy of 24 hours.”

The EPC contractor will be required to complete all civil works relative to the installation of the transformers, as directed by the Guyana Power & Light Inc.

The Office of the Prime Minister has directed interested companies to submit proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by October 26, 2023.

Back in April 2022, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPL, Bharat Dindyal revealed plans to establish a national control centre in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, Region Four, where the present isolated systems located in Essequibo and Linden would be integrated into the new national grid.

He made the announcement during an Energy Roundtable Discussion hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham) Guyana, under the theme: “Advancing Opportunities in Renewable Energy”.

In addition to the improved national grid, the CEO said that the substation will receive power from the Wales Gas-to-Energy project, as well as electricity from the Amaila Falls Hydropower Plant.

He explained, “The power from the 300 MW (megawatts) will be transmitted from Wales to a new substation at Eccles via 230 kilovolts transmission lines…we hope eventually that the 230 KV (kilovolts) transmission would be extended from Eccles actually up to Williamsburg on the Corentyne.”

“The hydropower connection will be from Amaila Falls to the Eccles site so there is gonna be an interconnection of 230 KV with the hydro, the gas to power, major substations in Demerara, East Berbice and of course West Demerara,” Dindyal added.

The new system, according to him, will not only see power being dropped off in Georgetown, but also in Berbice and on the West Coast of Demerara.

New power plant

The 300-megawatt (MW) CCGT power plant is a component of the highly touted Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. It includes a 12-inch pipeline, being funded by ExxonMobil, to transport natural gas from the Liza One and Liza Two fields in the Stabroek Block, to the Wales Development Site.

There, the gas will be processed by a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility which will separate and treat its components to supply other products for resale, such as cooking gas. A portion of the treated gas will be utilized to generate some 300 MW of electricity to supply power to the national grid.

The NGL facility and power plant are expected to be financed through a loan from the United States (US) Export Import (EXIM) Bank. Government has said the application is still pending approval.

Notably, the pipeline component is expected to cost US$1 billion, while the contract for construction of the gas plants were awarded to CH4-Lindsayca, to the tune of US$759M.