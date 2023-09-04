Five contestants win big at Digicel final summa promotion

Latest update September 4th, 2023 1:03 AM
Sep 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- Digicel Guyana on Sunday launched its final $20M ‘Deal or No deal’ summa promotion, at the Theatre Guild, Parade Street, Kingston, giving customers an exciting chance to win.
As part of the launch, five prepaid customers won cash prizes ranging from $500,000 to $1M after playing ‘Deal or No deal’.
The winners were Shonetta Roberts ($500,000), Rwanda Bentham ($1,000,000), Godfrey Gardener ($700,000), Rean Ghani ($1 million), and Mary Williams ($1M).
The game mirrors closely ‘Deal or No deal’, an American game show where contestants were required to choose numbers printed on briefcases.
