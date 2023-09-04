Female footballer dies on way to match

Latest update September 4th, 2023 1:03 AM
Sep 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- A Region Nine female football team was plunged into a state of mourning on Sunday after one of its players fell off a tractor and died while travelling to a match.
Dead is 17-year-old Bella Douglas of Sand Creek Village, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Region Nine.
Region Nine police have confirmed with Kaieteur News that the fatal incident took place on Sunday morning. Police Commander, Rafael Rose said that the victim fell off a tractor and received injuries which led to her death.
Kaieteur News understands that Douglas met her demise between 09:00 and 10:00hrs. It is believed that she sustained a severe head injury after falling from the tractor.
According to a post made by the Sand Creek Village on its Facebook Page, the female footballer was a member of the Koshardin Football team.
“Bella, a footballer, who was successful at the recent CSEC exams, was part of the Koshardin football team enroute to Shulinab for a football match when the tragic accident occurred”, the village stated.
The match was called off in her honour and her teammates are still in a state of shock, Kaieteur News was told.
Sand Creek Village said that Douglas was a lover of sports and outdoor games but football was her favourite.
She also had a passion for science and had chosen to be in the science stream while preparing for the recently concluded Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.
She wrote six subjects and reportedly passed all of them.
Her former school teacher described her as a very quiet student who had plans about joining the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to serve her country.
Investigations are ongoing into the incident that snuffed out her life.
