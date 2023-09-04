Latest update September 4th, 2023 1:03 AM

Crime was minimal, and citizens felt safe; thanks to Skip for his contributions

Sep 04, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

CRG extends our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Cecil ‘Skip’ Roberts. Mr. Roberts was well known in Guyana during a time when crime was minimal, and safety was felt amongst the population. He was also well liked in the area where he lived. His presence and activities in South Ruimveldt were such that everyone felt camaraderie. He even helped make fresh milk available when it was difficult to find. May Guyana one day become that place again where crime is minimal, and the safety of our children and all citizens is felt and clearly evident throughout the country. May Mr. Roberts rest in peace.

With sympathy,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

