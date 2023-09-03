US-based Guyanese coach Winston Willabus hosts youth football camp in Guyana

Waterfalls Magazine – While he is known by most people as an NYPD Lieutenant and a retired US Marine, Guyanese-American, Winston Willabus’s true passion is coaching football/soccer.

His love for the game was on full display during a recent visit here in Guyana.

Willabus who is married to Dimple Singh-Willabus, former media personality and host of Rhythm Nation show which was aired on HBTV Channel Nine, visited Guyana for a few days as part of their wedding anniversary celebration but was intentional about doing some work with a local football team here.

Before arriving in Guyana, the couple coordinated with the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) President, Otis James and football supporter, Junior Forrester to facilitate and accommodate, Mr. Willabus to coach a one-day football camp at the Georgetown Football Club ground.

He said it has long been his desire to host a camp in Guyana after visiting with his wife and children, a few years ago.

Mr. Willabus is a United States Soccer Federation B Licensed Football/ Soccer Coach and is currently York University Women’s Head Coach. He has also over 20 years experience as a player and coach.

He played football in high school, college, and for the NYPD and is President and Founder of Monarchs United Football Club.

In addition, Mr. Willabus and his wife are the parents of Guyana’s Women under-17 National Football player, Anaya Willabus. Anaya started playing for Guyana with the Under-15 Lady Jaguar National team eleven years ago.

He said he was inspired by Anaya’s motivation to support her fellow youth and thought it would be a great opportunity to come back to Guyana to do his part as a Coach.

Anaya had first visited Guyana when she was seven years old. She returned after publishing her first book and upon her visit, she donated footballs to a local female team, as well as, practiced with the team.

Thereafter, Anaya deepened the connections to her Guyanese roots by partnering to do several projects and humanitarian efforts.

Since Anaya was playing for the Guyana National team, the couple invested in the opportunity to work closely with Guyana, too.

Additionally, Coach Willabus said that even though it was only a one-day camp, it gave him a hands-on opportunity to work with the youth and to assess their level of play.

The football camp was attended by 38 children ranging from ages five to eighteen years old. Coach Winston was assisted by two local coaches Anthony Abrams and Sherwyn Ceasar.

Coach Willabus went on to say, “Football is in our family genes!” He referenced his son Brandon who is thirteen and is a goalie, as well as, his cousin Ricardo Clark who is a retired football midfielder among other family members who played and still play the sport locally and overseas.

After the camp ended, a football was signed by all the children for Coach to remember his time with the youth. The football was presented by GFA President, Otis James.

He said that he enjoyed coaching the youth during their summer camp and mentioned that he applied to coach for the Guyana National team a few years ago and recently.

“Thank you everyone for the opportunity!” he said.

Coach Willabus currently resides in Brooklyn with wife and three children but is expected to continue partnering with local clubs and to contribute towards the advancements of Guyana’s youth towards a more competitive edge on the national stage.