Springer secures scholarship at Chase’s Academic Foundation

Kaieteur Sports – Following terrific performances for Guyana at the Carifta, South American U20, and Commonwealth Youth Games, Tianna Springer has secured an academic scholarship with local institution Chase’s Academic Foundation.

The 15-year old Springer dominated the regional stage to acquire gold medals at the aforementioned championships. She struck gold in the women’s u17 400m at the Carifta Games in the Bahamas with a time of 54.32 seconds.

It was followed by a South American U20 Championship gold in Colombia in the women’s 400m with a record time of 53.28s, eclipsing the previous record of 53.44s set by Brazilian Barbara De Oliveira in 2009. Springer also won bronze in the women’s 200m in a time of 23.72 seconds.

The sprinter stormed to gold once more in the women’s 400m at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 53.55 seconds. She also anchored the team to victory in the mixed 4x400m relay event in a record time of 3:22.07 seconds, smashing the previous mark of 3:25.08 seconds set by Australia in 2017.

Principal of Chase’s Academic Foundation, Henry Chase, who confirmed the scholarship, stated, “When I look at her performances for the country, I thought about assisting in a small way, and obviously education is one way that I can assist.”

“I know we have the master teachers at the school, and once she is committed, she will acquire CXC subjects and make herself very marketable for colleges and universities in the United States. The Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle played a major role in facilitating this process; I didn’t know the athlete personally, and Mr. Ninvalle made the connection and facilitated her getting the scholarship at the school.”

Springer said, “It’s nice receiving a scholarship, and it will help me to do my best so I can work hard towards getting a scholarship overseas. The Director of Sport played a big part, and he did a lot of running around so that I could get this scholarship. I am very grateful for his assistance.”

Mother of the champion sprinter, Mechel Rose-Springer, said, “I am very excited, I am glad, and I feel happy. Tiana has always been a straight ‘A’ student right up to sixth grade but has not been getting the type of attention at her current school. At this school, she will get the required attention.”

“This scholarship is very important, and from here she can get into any university she wants because she will be working for a scholarship overseas. Mr. Ninvalle really helped us a lot in this process; he set up the process, and if it wasn’t for him, Tiana wouldn’t have gotten this scholarship. We are thankful to him and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.”

It was also disclosed that the Springer was presented with a laptop by the Director of Sport.