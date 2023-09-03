Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:56 AM

Six suspects arrested in relation to Lusignan murder

Sep 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – In continuing their investigations into the death of Dalchand Dhanai who was found murdered at the Lusignan Golf Club on Thursday, the Guyana Police Force on Saturday revealed that they have since arrested six persons.

The six persons who were arrested on Saturday morning and are in police custody are Heeralall Ramdam, Trevor Harold, Ivor Heeralall, Anil Sugrim, Avinda Kishore, and Davindra Sugrim. Following their arrest, the police revealed that they also recovered the weeding machine and music (speaker) box that were reportedly stolen.

It was reported that 57-year-old Dhanai, a security guard of Lot 69 Lusignan Pasture, ECD, was found early Thursday morning.

Police in a statement said that at about 06:20h on Thursday, someone called the Vigilance Police Station to report a dead body at the Golf Club. Ranks, upon receiving the information visited the location and found Dhanai lying face down in the upper flat of the building in what appeared to be dried blood with injuries to his head.

Reports are that the man’s hands were also bound with shoelaces.

Police said that checks were done to Gulf Club’s building and it was discovered that the building was broken into. Two grass-cutting machines and two cases of Banks beer were missing from the building. Investigations are ongoing.

