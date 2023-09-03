Six suspects arrested in relation to Lusignan murder

Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:56 AM
Sep 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – In continuing their investigations into the death of Dalchand Dhanai who was found murdered at the Lusignan Golf Club on Thursday, the Guyana Police Force on Saturday revealed that they have since arrested six persons.
The six persons who were arrested on Saturday morning and are in police custody are Heeralall Ramdam, Trevor Harold, Ivor Heeralall, Anil Sugrim, Avinda Kishore, and Davindra Sugrim. Following their arrest, the police revealed that they also recovered the weeding machine and music (speaker) box that were reportedly stolen.
It was reported that 57-year-old Dhanai, a security guard of Lot 69 Lusignan Pasture, ECD, was found early Thursday morning.
Police in a statement said that at about 06:20h on Thursday, someone called the Vigilance Police Station to report a dead body at the Golf Club. Ranks, upon receiving the information visited the location and found Dhanai lying face down in the upper flat of the building in what appeared to be dried blood with injuries to his head.
Reports are that the man’s hands were also bound with shoelaces.
Police said that checks were done to Gulf Club’s building and it was discovered that the building was broken into. Two grass-cutting machines and two cases of Banks beer were missing from the building. Investigations are ongoing.
$7,000 increase for old people pension in 2025, is this for real?
Sep 03, 20232023 Hero Caribbean Premier League… …Johnson hails all-round team performance By Rawle Toney in Barbados Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors team manager, Leon Johnson, commended his...
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana has been hearing about a deep water habour for almost 30 years. The idea was first broached... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]