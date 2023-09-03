‘Shadiamond’s Couture 592’ for that fashionable look

“Young entrepreneurs play a vital role in society by bringing fresh ideas, innovation, and economic growth. They create job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of communities.”

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Are you looking for that top-tier look for your next special occasion? Then, ‘Shadiamond’s Couture 592’ is the place for you. ‘Shadiamond’s Couture 592’ a fashionable clothing business, is owned by an aspiring pediatric oncologist, Shadiamond Lakeia Assanah.

Nineteen-year-old Assanah is a holder of an Associate’s Degree in Biology and is a former student of Brickdam Secondary School.

During an exclusive interview with this magazine, Assanah said the boutique was a business that was started by her mother Simone Assanah sometime around 2015-2016. However, just after completing her secondary education in 2020, it was handed down to her and is now called Shadiamond’s Couture 592.

“I began classes at the University of Guyana in October of 2020 and of course, that was during the pandemic, so while I had online classes I decided I could still get money while pursuing my diploma. Obviously, at that time we were restricted from physical contact so it meant that my boutique had to be closed down for a while and I got the idea to make my business an online business, providing delivery services,” she shared, noting this is how it all started for her.

According to Assanah, the business is about providing clothing mostly for young females, and from time to time, she tries to fit in male clothing. She also added that she operates the boutique with the help of her mother.

Having been in the business realm for just over two years, the young businesswoman related that the support from then to now has been nothing short of amazing.

“I have very loyal customers, especially the ones online, who are constantly looking out for new stocks,” she said.

Not forgetting the hurdles she faced to get where she is today, Assanah mentioned that the pandemic has been the greatest challenge because it was during this period she started trying to elevate her business. During that time, there were sales but not as much as she would have wanted, due to COVID-19 restrictions. “It was hard to import stocks as well so for a long period of time, there weren’t many sales and there was nothing I could have done to combat that.”

As it relates to how she managed to overcome the difficulties, the young woman expressed that she is a strong believer in Christ so she stayed “prayed up.” Eventually, the restrictions were lifted and she was able to achieve her sales goal.

With a lot yet to unveil and explore, Assanah revealed that the long-term goal for her business is to have different locations in Guyana and also to provide clothing for not only young females but for everyone including children and males.

Already making a meaningful impact in society through her business, our featured entrepreneur is of the belief that young business owners are crucial in the development of our country. She said, “Young entrepreneurs play a vital role in society by bringing fresh ideas, innovation, and economic growth. They create job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of communities.”

She added that through their work, they also inspire others to pursue their dreams, challenge the status quo, and make a positive impact on society.

When asked what more she thinks can be done to help develop small businesses, she stated there should be more local support. to encourage entrepreneurship locally, and she recommended for there to be mentorship programmes, organizing of networking events, and advocating for policies that promote small business growth.

“Also I must say it’s really amazing what you guys are doing at Kaieteur News to put small businesses out there and it would be great if other organizations can do the same,” she added.

For persons interested in contacting ‘Shadiamond’s Couture 592’, you can do so via their business page on Instagram: @shadiamonds_couture_592 or on telephone number (592) 638-5968.