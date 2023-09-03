NAMILCO throws support behind GAPLF

2023 FESUPO Powerlifting Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – The National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), which is the largest and oldest operating commercial flour mill here, has thrown its support behind the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) ahead of the 10th South American Men’s and Women’s Classic Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships (FESUPO), set for Lima, Peru from September, 6-11, 2023.

Serving markets also in St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, Canada, Suriname, and Brazil, NAMILCO’s Managing Director, Mr. Bert Sukhai shared that the company, which is over 50 years old, is pleased to be supporting the ambitions of the Powerlifting Federation and its athletes.

“We at NAMILCO have been very supportive of sports and its development in Guyana over the years and we are very proud of this, across many, many disciplines. Powerlifting has been holding its own and we are more than happy for the opportunity to support you guys.”

In handing over the cheque to GAPLF President, Franklin Wilson at the company’s headquarters, Agricola; Finance Executive, Mr. Fitzroy McLeod echoed Mr. Sukhai’s comments while congratulating the Federation for making Guyana proud at both the Senior, Sub-Junior, and Junior World championships where Guyana got one bronze and two silver and one gold medal in June and August, respectively.

Carlos Petterson-Griffith gained bronze and silver medals in the squat and deadlift in Malta in June where he ended 6th of 38 lifters in the 93kg class and qualified as the top South American lifter for Sheffield’s next, February while Dominic Tyrrell (deadlift silver) and Romeo Hunter, a gold in the squat, emulated Petterson-Griffith’s feat which the NAMILCO executives said were very impressive for the nation.

“The sport no doubt has been doing very well for Guyana so, we as a company are very happy to assist you and, in this instance, for the South American Championships in Peru, this month. We are confident that the team will do well once again and bring back medals for Guyana.”

Federation President, Franklin Wilson expressed the gratitude of his executive, Team Guyana, and the members of the GAPLF to Mr. Sukhai, NAMILCO, and Mr. McLeod.

“The Powerlifting Federation is very pleased with this partnership that has started here with NAMILCO. We too, are well aware of the company’s support and partnership with other sports associations and federations over the and can assure you that we intend to build on this and make it more solid going forward.”

Guyana would be represented by a 10-member team at the South American Championships,

Ms. Sarah Sanmoogan(66kg-Open/Junior-Classics), Ms. Keisha Abrigo(76kg-Open-Classics),

Mr. Kheon Evans (83 kg-Open-Classics), Mr. Wasim Mohamed (93 kg-Open/MI-Classics), Mr.Leroy Trotman (93 kg-Open-Classics), Mr. Bjorn Williams (105 kg-Open-Classics), and the USA based Mr. Nairanjan Singh (83 kg-Masters 4-Equipped).

The Team Coach is USA-basedMr. Kerma Singh, the Manager is Mr. Franklin Wilson and the Referee is IPF Category 11 accredited, Mr. Colin Andrew Austin.

Other sponsors on board with the GAPLF to date are the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, and John Fernandes Limited.