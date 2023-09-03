Motorcyclist killed in Mandela accident, as driver failed to stop at traffic light

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Martin Samuels on Friday lost his life after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road.

Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that the accident occurred around 07:15hrs and involved Hire car #HD 3165, owned and driven by 52-year-old Lloyd McKenzie of Bel Field, East Coast Demerara, and motorcycle #CL 8097, owned Samuels of Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

It was reported by the police that the motorcycle was heading west along the southern drive lane of Mandela Avenue while the car was proceeding east along the extreme southern drive lane of the northern carriageway. Reports are as the hire car driver and motorcyclist approached the intersection, at the Traffic Light (showing Red in the direction of the driver of the hire car), the driver failed to comply with the traffic light signal to stop and instead proceeded to negotiate a right turn south onto the southern carriageway. In the process of doing so, he ended up in the path of the motorcyclist where the front of the motorcycle came into contact with the left side front door of the car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung in the air and landed on the roadway, where he received injuries about his body. The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.