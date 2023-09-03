More Guyanese should raise their voices against the plundering of Guyana’s oil resources – Former EPA Head

Kaieteur News – In any democracy, the voice of the people is the most powerful tool for change. When it comes to Guyana’s oil resources, citizens have a key role to play; they must raise their voices against the willful plundering of the oil resources by the politicians as well as the oil giant, ExxonMobil.

Former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Vincent Adams made this point during an interview with Kaieteur News.

Last Monday, a group of citizens engaged in a protest exercise and demanded that all of ExxonMobil’s spending be made public.

During the protest at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD), more than a dozen persons, young and old, held placards in the scorching mid-morning sun demanding a change to the lopsided ExxonMobil contract for the lucrative Stabroek Block.

One protestor shouted, “We ain’t getting nothing; we ain’t getting nothing!” as he held a placard with the phrase “Renegotiate the Stabroek Block! Demand taxes! Ring Fence our oil blocks! Stop borrowing loans!”

Others called for ring-fencing and questioned, “Why isn’t the government putting a meter at the pump to check we oil?”

The majority, however, demanded that the government must make public all of ExxonMobil’s expenses.

“Guyanese must see all of ExxonMobil’s expenses! Why is Jagdeo (Vice-President of Guyana Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo) hiding Exxon’s expenses from us,” they demanded.

Speaking to Kaieteur News on the issue, Dr. Adams said this is the only way Guyana to see change in the lopsided oil contracts.

“For instance, when it comes to the oil expenses we have been calling on the government to release them; but the only way that you would know what is going on is if more citizens demand to see those bills,” Dr. Adams said.

According to Dr. Adams, Guyanese need to change that tendency of treating politicians as if they are untouchable.

“Guyanese need to remember that these people are elected to sit in those offices and if they [the citizens) did not vote for them; they could not sit there. Politicians are elected officials; they work for the people and sometimes, the people need to be reminded of this and take to the street to demand that they deliver on their promises as public officers.”

Dr. Adams noted that it is the only way that Guyanese can hold their leaders accountable.

“In countries like Guyana, sometimes, the only action that the politicians understand is protest action; when many people take to the streets!! And Guyanese have all the motivation they need; we don’t need more evidence than that deal, the refusal by Government to implement proper systems to manage the oil sector; the appeal case, that the government filed on behalf of Exxon.”

He continued, “It is evident that Government has been working in the best interest of Exxon rather than the people.”

As such, Dr. Adams appealed to citizens, particularly, the young Guyanese to join the fight.

“Guyana has a young population; half of the country’s population is probably below the age of 26, so this is their future that they must fight for. One or two people can’t get the job done; it’s the majority of the nation to speak out against these wrongs and injustices in the oil sector…. I admire Mr. Glenn Lall and a few others for the efforts they are putting relentlessly to see a change…but they cannot stand alone…”

The former EPA Head noted nonetheless that he understands why many people have not been speaking out.

“Many people are scared because they know we have a very vindictive leadership… It is not that they don’t understand or that they don’t know they are suffering but many citizens still have not found the courage to speak up.

In the meantime, Dr. Adams said it takes those with the boldness and understanding to carry the fight.

“We have to keep encouraging the people to speak out for better oil deals, for better management of our resources, and a better Guyana for all,” he said.