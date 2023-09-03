Laughter is still de best medicine

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De more money we mek, de poorer we get! It’s like we got a national PhD in financial foolishness, with a side dish of backward logic. Let’s break it down, Guyanese style.

First off, when we start raking in them oil dollars, you’d think everybody be living large, right? Wrong! It’s like we got some kinda invisible money-sucking vacuum cleaner in our wallets. De more money we get, de less we can afford.Yuh money disappearing at de supermarkets and in de markets.

De more money yuh earn, de less it buying. Prices shoot up faster than a spaceship. We gan soon be scratching we heads wondering where our newfound riches vanished to!

And let’s not even talk about investments. You’d expect all them fancy companies coming in would mean more jobs for our school-leavers. Nope, it’s like they’re running away from jobs faster than you can say “employment opportunity.” Our fresh-faced graduates are out there searching for work, but it’s like trying to catch smoke with yuh bare hands.

Now, let’s chat about dem roads. We got more roads than we got sense, and guess what? The more we build, the more accidents and road fatalities we got! It’s like our drivers are competing for some gruesome high score on a real-life video game. In other places we got potholes big enough to swallow a car, and don’t get us started on the traffic lights – they’re just fancy decorations now! Yuh gat traffic lights and yuh still gat to pots traffic policemen fuh direct de flow of traffic.

Guyanese have mastered the art of turning prosperity into pandemonium, and progress into perplexity. We’re a country of contradictions, where the more we strive for success, the further we plummet into failure.

In dis country, yuh nah need logic when yuh gat a sense of humor as sharp as a cutlass. Laughter is de best medicine fuh de craziness of dis country. So leh we put a smile on we face and burst out a big, dutty laugh!

Talk Half! Leff Half!