Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:48 AM
Sep 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur Radio’s Bollywood Masala host, Ms. Lisa Narine is the new Ms. Universe Guyana, 2023.
$7,000 increase for old people pension in 2025, is this for real?
Sep 03, 20232023 Hero Caribbean Premier League… …Johnson hails all-round team performance By Rawle Toney in Barbados Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors team manager, Leon Johnson, commended his...
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Sep 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana has been hearing about a deep water habour for almost 30 years. The idea was first broached... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]