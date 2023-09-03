Guyana-Suriname Basin’s energy odyssey: A closer look at emerging prospects

Kaieteur News – Research and publishing company, GeoExpro, has released a magazine about the Guyana-Suriname Basin, delving into the geological prospects and associated challenges that radiate from the epicenter of activity. It noted that the hotspot, primarily centered in the southeastern region of the Stabroek License and Block 58 in Suriname, has captured the attention of the energy industry and has become a focal point for exploration and development. However, with over 30 discoveries unveiled thus far, a burning question arises: what lies beyond the horizon for this promising terrain?

It said that ExxonMobil, a prominent operator in the region, has intensified its commitment by announcing plans for the drilling of 35 new exploration and appraisal wells, an ambitious undertaking that underscores the untapped potential that continues to beckon beneath the basin’s surface.

GeoExpro said that one of the notable extensions of this basin’s intrigue is the northwestern progression of the Guyana hotspot, punctuated by the Tarpon-1 well to be drilled by Exxon. Initial indications suggest that the well has possibly penetrated the Jurassic syn-rift succession or a distinct carbonate accumulation. It further noted that pending the formal announcement of results, the implications for the broader basin could be profound. Notably, it said, there are mapped canyons extending westward, suggesting possible pathways that could hold similar reservoirs to those found before.

However, the quest for hydrocarbons south of the existing string of revelations is not without its challenges. The report highlights the significant geographical hurdle posed by the distance from the primary source kitchen in the north. It said that this distance raises concerns of encountering heavy oil and biodegradation and furthermore, the turbidite reservoir sections, characterized by an updip disposition, pose complexities in terms of seal and trap mechanisms.

As the Guyana Basin transitions, the Demerara Rise takes the stage to the east. While the 1970s witnessed exploratory efforts in this region, commercial discoveries have remained elusive to date. The report theorizes that the source rock in this area is an older Jurassic deposit, originating from failed rift graben systems intersecting the territory. The presence of oil slicks serves as an enticing clue to an active petroleum system that holds potential.

Moreover, among the numerous findings by ExxonMobil that have propelled excitement, the Ranger-1 discovery stands out. Nestled in the northeastern corner of the Stabroek License, this revelation showcased hydrocarbons within Lower Cretaceous carbonates resting atop a relic volcano. A key observation dates the volcano to the Aptian period, lending historical context to the discovery. Additional observations of volcanic features throughout the Demerara Rise offer tantalizing prospects.

According to GeoExpro, the significance of findings such as the Joe-1 and Jethro-1 wells, drilled by Tullow on the Guyana slope, also cannot be overlooked. While these wells identified pay within the Paleogene section, their commercial viability remains uncertain. To extend the footprint of confirmed plays along the margin, it said understanding the distribution of Cretaceous source and reservoir rocks is pivotal. The intricate interplay of inherited structural characteristics dictates the deposition’s thickness and sediment dispersal, driving the generation of hydrocarbons.

It was also keen to note that the allure of the basin’s Jurassic potential prompts a call for enhanced 3D seismic investigations. These studies, potentially integrated into recent auctioned work programs, could unlock critical insights into the uncharted depths.

The report “THE SURINAME-GUYANA BASIN HOTSPOT” paints a compelling picture of the Guyana-Suriname Basin’s intricate tapestry. With a flurry of discoveries at its core, the basin’s boundaries continue to expand, offering both tantalizing prospects and inherent challenges. The journey ahead involves navigating geological nuances, deciphering historical imprints, and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to illuminate the basin’s concealed treasures. As companies like Exxon forge ahead with their drilling and development campaigns, it will be interesting to see what results come forth and what benefits it will bear for both Guyana and Suriname.