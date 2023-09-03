GFF makes back to school donation

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golden Jaguars extended their gratitude and affection to their fans, sponsors, and well-wishers by distributing backpacks to young students, courtesy of a generous donation from President Wayne Forde.

National players Jeremy Garrett, Curtez Kellman, and Akel Clarke paid a visit to the Joshua House Children’s Centre, where they presented the backpacks to the boys and girls who are set to begin the new school term on Monday.

Additionally, the players made a heartwarming visit to the Tiger Bay community, where they shared smiles and gratitude with a group of joyful children.

They also generously distributed backpacks to the youngsters and contributed to several football camps in the area.