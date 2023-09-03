Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:52 AM

Body of Amerindian man found at Bartica

Sep 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was Thursday found lying in some bushes at Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Cuyuni , Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Bartica Police said that the man appears to be of Amerindian descent. The discovery was made around 06:00hrs by a taxi driver passing by. He immediately reported it to the police.

Crime Scene Investigators noted that the man’s body was found lying faced down and clad in a purple jersey, black pants, and a pair of long boots.  No marks of violence were seen about the man’s body.

The dead man’s body lying in the bushes



Police are waiting to conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death but the remains is still waiting to be identified.

