Body of Amerindian man found at Bartica

Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:52 AM
Sep 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was Thursday found lying in some bushes at Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Cuyuni , Mazaruni, Region Seven.
Bartica Police said that the man appears to be of Amerindian descent. The discovery was made around 06:00hrs by a taxi driver passing by. He immediately reported it to the police.
Crime Scene Investigators noted that the man’s body was found lying faced down and clad in a purple jersey, black pants, and a pair of long boots. No marks of violence were seen about the man’s body.
Police are waiting to conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death but the remains is still waiting to be identified.
