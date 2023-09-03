Latest update September 3rd, 2023 12:51 AM

Another Sussex Street man nabbed for Supermarket robbery

Sep 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrested another Sussex Street, Georgetown man for last Tuesday’s robbery of a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The third suspect nabbed on Friday.

Investigators identified him as Akeem Griffith. Police have also located one of the XR Honda motorcycles used in the robbery.

Griffith is the third suspect arrested. Police are still hunting for a fourth suspect.  Two of their alleged accomplices, Ryan Goodluck, a 29-year-old vendor and Jamal Seymour, a 25-year-old mason were nabbed on Wednesday night. One of them is believed to be the mastermind in the crime.

Police were able to make the arrests after releasing the still images of the perpetrators from camera footage of the robbery.

According to reports, four gunmen on Tuesday invaded a Chinese Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and robbed two Chinese cashiers of cash and phone cards.

Police said that the four suspects arrived in front of the building on two Honda XR motorcycles – one red and one black.

Two of the suspects ran into the building and held both cashiers at gunpoint. Footage showed that one of the gunmen posed as a customer requesting a pack of cigarettes from the cashier. As the woman placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man pulled out a gun from his pants waist and proceeded to “stick her up”.

The cashier tried to save some of the money while the bandit made his way behind the counter by throwing them into a garbage bag, but he was quick to catch onto her ruse.

The two suspects arrested by police on Wednesday night

She had to drop the bag and put her hands up as the bandit grabbed cash and phone cards from the cash register and shoved them in his pants pocket and crotch.

While he was robbing that cashier, his accomplice was robbing the other one. The remaining bandits were the lookouts.  The suspects then ran back to their motorcycles and rode away in a southern direction along the East Coast Highway.

